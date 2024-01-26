Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.97. 1,331,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

