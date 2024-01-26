Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $75.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.92 or 0.00014134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00159988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.7873056 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 923 active market(s) with $65,732,102.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

