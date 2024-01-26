United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.5 %

URI traded down $16.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $635.06. 884,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average is $479.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

