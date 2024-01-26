United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 2.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 2,804,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,561,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $6,321,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,753 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

