United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 40,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,534. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

