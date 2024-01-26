United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 40,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,534. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.