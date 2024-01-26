UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

UOLGY stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

