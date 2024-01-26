Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Head to Head Analysis

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.10 -$799.22 million ($0.40) -1.01 Upexi $80.68 million 0.33 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

11.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -63.60% -31.37% -19.49% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Cannabis and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 1,276.54%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 319.85%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats Upexi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, the Caribbean, South America, and Israel; supply of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. In addition, the company cultivates and sells dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts, and soft gels, which are ingested in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and consumption in the form of oil, capsules, edibles, and extracts; and provides dried flowers, vapes, dried milled strains, strain-specific extracts, strain specific cannabis oils, and concentrates. Further, it offers recreational cannabis products, such as flowers, vapes, ingestibles, concentrates, extracts, and CBD products; and patient counseling and outreach services. The company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7; and medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, Pedanios, Bidiol, and CraftPlant. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

