Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

UPNRF stock remained flat at $30.70 during trading hours on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

