Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
UPNRF stock remained flat at $30.70 during trading hours on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.
About Uponor Oyj
