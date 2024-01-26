US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,394 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 612,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

