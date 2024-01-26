US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,269. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.