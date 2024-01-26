US Bancorp DE Has $11.06 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.27. 768,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,855. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

