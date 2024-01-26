US Bancorp DE Has $11.47 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $319,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $116,908,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. 670,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $59.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

