US Bancorp DE Has $9.51 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.79. 822,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $156.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.