US Bancorp DE Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $297,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.92. 233,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile



Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

