US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,129 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.43. 242,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,275. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

