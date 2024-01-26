US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,839. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

