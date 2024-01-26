US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 363,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

