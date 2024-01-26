Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $449.51

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $449.51 and last traded at $449.14, with a volume of 1503182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $448.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.