Veritas Investment Research Downgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Reduce

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$168.00 target price on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$166.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$170.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

