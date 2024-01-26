Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Acquires £17,600 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,363.41).
Vianet Group Price Performance
LON:VNET opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.58. The firm has a market cap of £25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. Vianet Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.
About Vianet Group
