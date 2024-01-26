Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Acquires £17,600 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,363.41).

Vianet Group Price Performance

LON:VNET opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.58. The firm has a market cap of £25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. Vianet Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

