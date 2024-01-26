VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after acquiring an additional 764,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,750. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

