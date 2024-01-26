Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 32,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $597.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.