Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,051. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

