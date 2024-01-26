Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $315.00 at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

Visa stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,000. The company has a market cap of $491.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65. Visa has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

