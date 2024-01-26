Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Down to $272.61

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $272.61, but opened at $265.94. Visa shares last traded at $268.50, with a volume of 3,480,687 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.76.

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $492.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,377 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

