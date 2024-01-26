Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $23.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.03. 238,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,472. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.