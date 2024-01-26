VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,234. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in VTEX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

