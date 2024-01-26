W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WRB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

