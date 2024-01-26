Wells Fargo & Company Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $70.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

SLB opened at $52.47 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

