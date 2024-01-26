Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Western Digital worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

