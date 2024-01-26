Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.89.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 11,602,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 184,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.