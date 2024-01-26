Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given a C$0.80 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.78.

Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.70. 101,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,778. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

