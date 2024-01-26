Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.11. 6,140,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

