Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.74. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after buying an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,367,000.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,465. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.