Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. 308,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,979. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.