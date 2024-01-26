Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $315.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of WDAY opened at $292.36 on Monday. Workday has a 1-year low of $173.29 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.17, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

