Worldcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.55 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00005618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $277.47 million and approximately $60.55 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,956,727 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 117,678,234.72175026 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.27810021 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $70,823,157.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

