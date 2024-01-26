Zacks Research Weighs in on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 739,670 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.