ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,461,615 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,787,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

