Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 23725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.08 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

