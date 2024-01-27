12,368 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 96,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,324. The firm has a market cap of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.14. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

