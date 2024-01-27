17,406 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

