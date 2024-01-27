20,300 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 12,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

