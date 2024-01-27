2,656 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.60. 781,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $450.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.