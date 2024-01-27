2,807 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

