2,811 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.21. 111,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

