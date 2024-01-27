2,989 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,621. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

