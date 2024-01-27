353,922 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 353,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,170,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 136,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

