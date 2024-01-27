4,695 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,229,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,967,117. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

