4,818 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,361. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

